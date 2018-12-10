Mozambique: New Bridge 'Reduces Distance' Between Parts of Niassa

Maputo — Messumba (Mozambique), 7 Dec (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday inaugurated a bridge over the Lunho river, linking the areas of Chuanga and Messumba, in Lago district, in the northern province of Niassa.

The new bridge, the president said, at a ceremony in Messumba, would facilitate the circulation of people and goods in the district, particularly in the rainy season. This bridge, he added, "will reduce the distance between various parts of the province".

Nyusi recalled that during the rains, before the bridge was built, people had to cross the river in small canoes. This was hazardous and sometime resulted in deaths.

The bridge cost 264.2 million meticais (about 4.3 million US dollars), paid entirely from the Mozambican state budget. The bridge was built by a Mozambican contractor, Casama-Construcoes, and 73 jobs were created in the construction phase. Work began in August 2016, and the bridge was completed in October this year.

While in Niassa, Nyusi said that the government is seeking about seven million dollars for the complete reconstruction of the provincial hospital in the capital, Lichinga. Speaking to reporters after visiting the hospital, he said that it is obsolete and that the whole structure needs replacing, but, due to the shortage of resources, that is not yet happening.

A decision had been taken, he added, not to rehabilitate the hospital, but to rebuild it completely. But the hospital could not be closed while this was happening. "Since the hospital is a functioning institution, this reconstruction will have to be done in a phased manner", said the President.

So far there are no deadlines for the reconstruction, "but next year, you will begin to notice differences", promised Nyusi.