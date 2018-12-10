South Africa: IFP's Buthelezi - 'Indians Are Not Settlers in SA'

Anti-Indian sentiment, similar to any other forms of social division, is unacceptable, according to Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

He was speaking at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday at an event that was hosted by the Indian consulate in Durban, the Sunday Tribune reported.

Buthelezi expressed concerns about politicians who paint Indians "as racist and less deserving of the fruits of democracy", he said at the event titled the Impact of the arrival of Indians on culture in South Africa.

"This is completely unacceptable. This anti-Indian sentiment, like any social divisions, must be countered with truth and social cohesion, after all, Indians are not settlers in this country."

Buthelezi also warned that if land expropriation without compensation is not done within the limits of the law it would open up South Africa's old wounds and work against social cohesion and future investment.

"I'm deeply concerned by where the expropriation of land without compensation will lead us. I'm not against it, but if we do not handle it with great care it is certain to deter foreign investment," he said.

The National Assembly passed a motion to establish an ad hoc committee that will draft an amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

The motion which was brought to the National Assembly by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu was adopted with 183 MPs voting yes, 77 voting no and no abstentions, News24 reported on Thursday.

Source: News24