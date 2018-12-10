Nigeria: Unilag - You're Acting Like a Tyrant, Lecturers Tell Babalakin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter, yesterday, warned of imminent anarchy in the institution over the Pro-Chancellor's alleged autocratic handling of the school.

It also decried the alleged antics of the Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Wale Babalakin, to scuttle the ongoing ASUU strike through divide and rule mechanism.

In a statement, Coordinator of the Lagos Zone of ASUU, Olusiji Sowande said: "The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University of Lagos Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalaki, SAN, activities since assumption of office are best described as autocratic, meddlesome and dictatorial.

"He acted like an Imperial Majesty by ordering the reinstatement of the Director of Sports, contrary to the recommendations of a Senate Committee set up to investigate the various cases of malfeasance against the Director of Sports.

"In addition, the Pro-Chancellor tyrannically ordered the seal- off of an apartment allocated to the immediate past Registrar of the University, without any humane consideration for the family of that person, who has right to respect for her person and family.

"Contrary to extant laws and established traditions of the University, the Pro-Chancellor illegally called a Town Hall Meeting on the 26th of September 2018 with the Non Academic Staff of the University and on the same day overreached his mandate and legal limits as a political appointee by addressing the University Senate in violation of the academic autonomy of the University.

"The latest in the Pro-Chancellor's antics is his letter to Deans and Head of Departments inviting them to a meeting on the 11th of December 2018. This represents another violation of the University norm and a rabid desire to scuttle the ongoing strike action by our Union."

Prove your allegation -- Babalakin

In his reaction, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of UNILAG Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin said: "If anybody makes an allegation, please be kind enough to ask for evidence. The evidence can only be through the minutes of meeting. They said I took unilateral actions; ask them for the minutes of the meeting.

"I can't be responding to every allegation, it is not fair. I will ignore it unless they bring an evidence to support it. Whoever alleges must prove."