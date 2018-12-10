Tanzania: State Set to Strengthen Monitoring of Public Procurement Processes

THE government will strengthen monitoring of public procurement processes within its institutions and agencies to ensure value for money, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning has said.

Speaking at the weekend, Ms Suzana Mkapa said keeping an eye on public procurement processes was vital because almost 75 per cent of government expenditure was for public development projects.

"Efficiency in the implementation of public development projects depends on adherence of the Public Procurement Regulations," said Ms Mkapa in a speech delivered on her behalf by the Ministry's Planning Director Richard Mkumbo at the ninth annual conference of Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB).

The just ended weeklong event brought together about 650 procurement and supplies professionals and technicians from across the country to discuss contributions to national building.

Ms Mkapa directed PSPTB to build the capacity of all key stakeholders taking part in tender processes, pointing out the role played by key stakeholders as the Tender Board, Board of Directors, Evaluation and Monitoring Committee from public institutions and agencies.

"This will enable members of the organs to have same competence in discharging their duties and responsibilities," she said.