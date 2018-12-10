Tanzania: Simba, Yanga, Azam for Mapinduzi Cup

DAR ES SALAAM derby is likely in the Mapinduzi Cup 2019 as all three giants; Simba, Young Africans and Azam FC are among the ten teams listed for the title race ahead of event's kick off late this month.

With the three giants recalled, other regular Mainland sides Mtibwa Sugar and Singida United have been left out, according to the list released yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary in the Isles Ministry of Youth, Culture, Arts and Sports, Omari Kingi said there are three teams from the Mainland, one team from Uganda while hosts Zanzibar will field six teams in this coming event.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is the only foreign team in the tournament. Mapinduzi Cup, now the biggest football tournament in Zanzibar draws the best teams from East Africa.

Zanzibar will be represented by KMKM, KVZ, Malindi, Mlandege, Jamhuri and Chipukizi. However, champions like JKU and Zimamoto who represented Zanzibar in CAF level tournaments, have been left out.

The organisers have also announced a 13-man committee to supervise the annual tournament which climaxes on January 12 when Tanzania commemorates Zanzibar Revolution Day.

The committee, according to Kingi, will be led by Sharifa Khamis 'Shery', the Ministry's Sports Commissioner. Other members of the committee are Khamis Ali Mzee (Vice Chairman), Khamis Abdalla Said (Secretary) and members Iman Duwe, Mohammed Ali Hilali (Tedy), Mwalim Ali Mwalim, Ali Khalil Mirza, Ambar Sharif, Issa Mlingoti, Mzee Ali Abdallah, Fatma Rajab Hamad, Abubakar Bakhresa and Juma Mmanga. Azam go to Zanzibar as defending champions.

They were crowned the title after beating URA of Uganda by 4-3 penalty shootout in a tense final held at the Amaan Stadium.