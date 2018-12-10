Tanzania: Mwadui Coach Salutes Players After Hefty Win

MWADUI FC head coach Ally Bizimungu has applauded his squad after their 4-0 victory over Alliance in the Premier League match at Mwadui Complex over the weekend.

The goals from Ottu Joseph who netted a brace in the 33rd and 85th minutes, Jean Girukwishaka in the 40th minute and Ibrahim Irakoze in the 62nd minute, were enough to finish off debutants Alliance.

Speaking after the match, Bizimungu said his team deserved the victory because his players were following his instructions. He said he fielded youthful players from the second string who played well in the match.

The former Mukura Victory coach said he now focuses on winning their remaining matches in the first round. According to the fixture, Mwadui FC will now travel to Mwanza to face Mbao FC at CCM Kirumba stadium on Saturday.

After Mbao FC match, Mwadui will travel to Dar Salaam to face African Lyon at Uhuru stadium on December 29 this year. They are now placed twelfth with seventeen points.

They have won four, drawn five and lost seven matches. Mwadui FC have netted fourteen goals while conceded the similar number of goals.

Alliance FC Head Coach, Malale Hamsini said his team played well, but the main problem was poor possession of the ball, something which led to their defeat. The former Ndanda FC coach, Hamsini promised to make his team perform well in the coming matches.