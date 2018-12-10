Tanzania: Arusha to Have Modern Sports Academy

ARUSHA is set to have a modern football academy that will be used to hone coaching skills in the region. Arusha will be one of the regions that will host eight similar academies in the country.

Winding up a training session for youth soccer coaches, a technical director with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Ammy Ninje said the plans were underway to have such academies operational in different parts of the country.

"Once they become operational, these centres will be crucial in offering coaches training sessions and seminars that are in line with the promotion of youth soccer from the grassroots level," said the TFF official. Ninje appealed to the would-be coaches to put the training to good use in nurturing young talents at their disposal.

In his remarks, a football instructor from the world football governing body (FIFA) Jan Paulsen said the five-day course will have a positive effect on the development of youth soccer which is beginning to take shape in different parts of the country.

On his part, Taifa Stars chief coach, Emmanuel Amunike challenged the coaches who undertook the course to strive in elevating youth soccer to greater heights.

"Tanzania would be make huge strides in youth soccer if you seriously put the five-day course to good use," advised the Nigerian national.

Dubbed 'Youth Development Coaching Course' the five-day training session was jointly organised by Future Stars Academy, TFF, Arusha Region Football Association (ARFA) and the Tanzania Football Coaches Association (TAFCA).

It featured a total of 46 participants drawn out from Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Coast, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and the neighbouring country of Kenya.