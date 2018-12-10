Tanzania: RCs Directed to Ensure Eligible Pupils Join Secondary Education 2019

STATE Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) has directed regional commissioners (RCs) to ensure all children, who performed well in this year's standard seven national examinations join secondary schools, when schools reopen next year.

Speaking during the closing of a weeklong leadership training workshop to RCs and regional administrative secretaries (RAS) Mr Selemani Jafo said performance had improved by 4.9 per cent, meaning the number of children joining secondary school would go up next year.

The leadership training workshop was organised by Uongozi Institute.

Mr Jafo noted that the RCs should ensure all new public secondary schools, whose construction was complete, got registered by January next year to receive children, who performed well in Standard Seven national examinations.

"RCs should fast track the registration process of new public secondary schools to enable the schools to receive children, when the schools reopen next year," he said.

In her vote of thanks, Singida RC, Dr Rehema Nchimbi, commended the training workshop, saying it would help them improve performance in their respective areas.