Tanzania: Private Schools Told to Abide By Guidelines, Rules

PRIVATE schools have been reminded to abide by guidelines and the national curriculum with focus on science and technology.

"We must move together to achieve our goals in education, which include doing well at exams and encouraging students to study science subjects," Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology Mmanga Mjengo Mjawir said.

Speaking at the end of the year 2018 celebrations for Maarif International School managed by Turkish Maarif Foundation of Turkey, the deputy minister emphasised the provision of quality education.

"The country is still short of skilled labour particularly scientists (medical doctors and engineers). We need to improve the provision of education and promote good behaviour, including discouraging violence against children."

The celebrations were held at the school's compounds at Kidimni Village, where District Commissioner (DC) for Unguja Central Region Mashavu Sukwa told students to distance themselves from politics and unethical behaviour that affected their studies.

"Concentrate on your studies and prepare for self-employment after your studies. Never waste time on unimportant things," Ms Sukwa said, challenging residents to value the role played by private schools in contributing to development programmes.

One student Muhammad Abdulazizi from Maarif International School asked the ministry to consider their school for registration as an examination centre, address power interruptions, which often damage equipment such as computers.

Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania Ali Davutoglu promised to continue supporting Zanzibar and Tanzania development programmes, including the education sector to benefit the people in both countries.