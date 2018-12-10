Tanzania: Cancer Prevention, Awareness Facility Expands Scope

THE Cancer Prevention and Awareness Camp (PrevAcamp) has expanded its scope having this time pitched a camp at Arusha Lutheran Medical Centre (ALMC) at the weekend.

Speaking during the camp's launch ALMC Managing Director, Prof Mark Jacobson, noted that a medical clinic was part of ALMC's hospital 10th anniversary, which began last Saturday.

"In marking the 10th anniversary we freely diagnose cancer patients and open a blood bank for donors," he explained.

The free medical clinic also saw hundreds of Arusha residents receive free dental care services and for other health related conditions. "Cancer is real and is fast becoming a leading killer disease in the world.

That's why we set up this camp to let Arusha residents know their cancer status," he added. The medical clinic was organised by the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre Cancer Care Centre (KCMC CCC).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths are due to cancer, whereas 70 per cent of cancer related cases occur in low- and middle-income countries.

KCMC Cancer Care Coordinator Evelyn Ndossi said since its inception last year, the PrevAcamp had seen 1,303 people receive free cancer medical care.

"Those, who received such care, came from six different camps in Kilimanjaro Region," she said. According to Ms Ndossy, plans are underway to extend the camp to all Kilimanjaro districts.

"The purpose of these camps through this PrevAcamp project is to ensure cancer is eliminated in Kilimanjaro Region and that is why we appeal to people to come out in numbers for checkup," she added.

For his part, Arusha District Commissioner Gabriel Daqarro lauded the two medical facilities for hosting such a camp, saying it would save many lives as many Tanzanians couldn't afford frequent cancer checkups.