Malawi: ACB to Champion Introduction of Corruption Education From ECD Level

Mzuzu — Malawi's graft fighting body, Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) has disclosed it is considering partnering with Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to include corruption education in school syllabus beginning from Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, ACB Director for Public Education, Charity Mphande, said the decision aims at building a generation that will appreciate the evils of corruption.

"We believe that if children are taught at a tender age that corruption is evil, they will grow hating it and chances are high that they will not engage in the practice as they grow.

"Other countries are already implementing this strategy, but for us it is at a planning stage as we are yet to discuss with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology," she said.

Mphande's disclosure comes at a time when the bureau is championing youth involvement in the corruption fight.

On December 9, 2018, the bureau will lead Malawians in commemorating International Anti-Corruption day under the theme "Youth involvement in corruption fight; a sustainable path to Africa's transformation".

ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba, will emphasize on engaging youths in the fight against corruption.

The commemoration will held in Machinga and Karonga districts.