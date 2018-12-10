Malawi: Plant More Trees - Dausi

Mwanza — pic by Mayamiko Wallace(Mana)

Communities in Mwanza have been urged to plant more trees if they are to reduce impacts of natural calamities, such as strong winds, from destroying their homes.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, gave the advice during distribution of assorted relief items to 286 households from Mwanza whose houses were destroyed by stormy rains Tuesday last week.

The relief items distribution function was held Saturday at Chisumbu Primary School ground in Group Village Head (GVH) Njanjama of Senior Chief Nthache in the district.

"It is the responsibility of each one of you to ensure that trees are planted around your homes so that you will no longer be affected by natural phenomenon such as stormy rains," said Dausi.

While asking people in the area to construct houses that are resistant to harsh weather conditions to prevent destruction, the minister assured them of government commitment to do everything possible to ensure all the affected households receive the necessary assistance.

"I have been sent by the State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to give you different relief items to address some of the challenges you are facing so that you live normal lives as before," explained Dausi.

Each affected household received a 50 kilogram bag of maize, two blankets, a roll of plastic sheet, kitchen utensils and plastic bucket. The distribution of the relief items is government's response to disasters through the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA).

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, one of the beneficiaries, 78 year old Rita Lufasi who hails from Chimbwinda Village in Senior Chief Kanduku's area commended government for the assistance, saying it will go a long way in solving some of the problems in her household.

"All my food items were damaged in the rains when the roof of my house was completely blown off leaving me without food to eat," said Lufasi.

Before the function started, Dausi toured the affected households to appreciate the damage the stormy rain had caused.

On Tuesday this week (December 4), heavy rains accompanied by strong wind destroyed several houses in areas of Senior Chief Nthache and Kanduku leaving 286 households displaced.

This was the second incident to occur in the district in a space of two weeks. Institutional structures such as schools were also affected.