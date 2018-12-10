Nigeria: Why APC May Lose Ogun Governorship Poll - AD Candidate

Abeokuta and Ado Ekiti — Standard-bearer of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ogun State, Seyi Olufade-Olowookere, has disclosed why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose the governorship poll in 2019.He said a "scientific surveys" his company carried out earlier in the year showed that the popularity of the incumbent governor, Ibikunle Amosun, had "seriously nosedived."

He claimed that as an information technology expert and aide to the Kaduna State governor, Mallam El-Rufai, he analysed that the crisis rocking the APC in the state would also work against it.He made the prediction in Abeokuta, the state capital during an interactive session with journalists.

Olufade-Olowookere alleged that the results of the surveys carried out in May and July, revealed that 76 per cent of the respondents were not only fed up with the governor and his administration, but also not favourably disposed to supporting his candidate for the March 2019 election.

According to him, he would have preferred to contest on the APC platform "but the results of the surveys made me to shop for another credible platform."He however explained that he opted for the AD, because "It remains the only party with pure progressive ideology and structure across the state to spring surprises in next year's elections."

He said the AD would leverage the demographic reality of 65 per cent youth population to ensure victory at the poll.He expressed confidence that his over seven years experience in public, youthfulness, energy, skills, knowledge and connections, would be put to use, if elected governor.

The AD candidate disclosed his five-pillar blueprint, which includes public service accountability and good governance, security, law and order.Others are sustainable human capital development, infrastructure for economic growth, development, environment and natural resources.

Meanwhile, as part of the fence-mending moves being by the APC, governors of Borno State, Kashim Shettima and his counterpart from Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will today visit Ekiti State to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had a couple of weeks ago set up zonal reconciliation committees to settle aggrieved members across the states.Chairman of APC in the state, Paul Omotoso, confirmed the visit to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday.