Kenya: 27 to Face Court in Nairobi Over KPC and NHIF Scandals

Some 27 suspects-- including suspended Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang and National Hospital Insurance Fund CEO Geoffrey Mwangi-- will this morning be arraigned in Nairobi to face corruption-related charges.

The suspects will be charged separately and according to Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, a total of 21 suspects will face seven counts over the NHIF scam, in which Sh1.1 billion is suspected to have been lost.

Those who will face charges over the NHIF scam are board members Mudzo Nzili and Yussuf Ibrahim, former CEO Simon Kirgotty, acting company secretary Ruth Makallah, senior IT official Gilbert Gathuo Kamau and assistant financial manager Irene Rono.

Others are Pamela Nyaboke, Gibson Kamau Muhuhu, Jacinta Mwangi, Kennedy Wakhu, Fredrick Sagwe, Millicent Mwangi, Darius Mbogo, Danson Muchemi Njunji, Elly Nyaim Ogut and Robert Mureithi, the head of Web Tribe, which trades as Jambo Pay.

The will face charges of engaging in a project without prior planning, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds, deceiving a principal and fraudulent acquisition of public funds.

On KPC, Mr Haji has approved charges against Mr Sang, Ms Gloria Rabai Khafafa (company secretary), Vincent Korir Cheruiyot (general manager, supply chain), Billy Letunya Aseka (general manager, infrastructure), Nicholas Gitobu (procurent manager) and Samuel Odoyo (general manager, finance).

They will face charges over the construction of Kisumu oil jetty where it is alleged that more than Sh2 billion was misappropriated.