Nigeria: Police Hand Over 3 Suspected Internet Fraudsters to EFCC

Lagos — Operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have handed over three suspected advance fee fraudsters to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspects, Ebenezer Adeniyi Oluwafemi, Kolade Samuel Sogo and Olwagbenga Majeed Ejikunke, were reportedly arrested on December 4 in Ilesha, Osun State following series of intelligence gathered by the operatives.

It was gathered that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in many romance scams posing as female foreigners to fleece unsuspecting victims on the social media.

It was further gathered that at the point of arrest, varied fetish materials, two laptops, and five brands of phones were recovered from them. Several documents said to contain false pretences were also recovered from the suspects.

According to the Head, Ibadan Office of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the handing over of the three suspects brought the total number of advance fee fraudsters arrested by the Ibadan office to 40 in the last couple of weeks. "The zone is no longer a hiding place for fraudsters", he stated.

He added that investigation is still ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to court.