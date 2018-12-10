Zimbabwe: President Promotes 4 Senior ZRP Officers

President Mnangagwa has promoted four Zimbabwe Republic Police senior assistant commissioners to the rank of deputy commissioner-general in an ongoing restructuring exercise.

The three are Senior Assistant Commissioners Mind Elliot Ngirandi, Learn Ncube and Lorraine Chipato.

This brings the number of deputy commissioners-general, including Deputy Comm-Gen Stephen Mutamba, to four.

The promotions come after the recent retirement from the force of three Deputy Commissioners-General Levie Sibanda, Innocent Matibiri and Josephine Shambare.

In a statement yesterday, chief police spokesperson Snr Asst Comm Charity Charamba confirmed the appointments.

"The Commissioner-General of Police informs the nation that in terms of the Police Act Chapter 11:10 Section 14 (1) (b), His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, has promoted senior officers with effect from 7 December, 2018.

"The senior officers promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner-general are as listed, Senior Assistant Commissioner Mind Elliot Ngirandi, Snr Asst Comm Learn Ncube, Snr Asst Comm Lorraine Chipato while four assistant commissioners have been elevated to the rank of senior assistant commissioner," she said.

The four are Snr Asst Comm David Mahoya, Snr Asst Comm Kudakwashe Mubemi, Snr Asst Comm Crispen Charumbira and Snr Asst Comm Patson Nyabadza.

A total of 15 chief superintendent were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner while 34 superintendents were promoted to the rank of chief superintendent.

"The promotions are in line with the Zimbabwe Republic Police's thrust of improving service delivery to the nation and the Government's policy of attaining a middle income economy by the year 2030," Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

In August, President Mnangagwa promoted 660 police officers to ranks ranging from inspector to deputy commissioner-general in terms of Section 14 (1) (b) of the Police Act.

Among those promoted was Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba, who is now the Deputy Commissioner-General.

Prior to his appointment, Deputy Commissioner-General Mutamba was head of the Criminal Investigations Department and he will now be the Deputy Commissioner-General Crime.