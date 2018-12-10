Zimbabwe: Matawu to Play On

TWO of the Premier Soccer League's longest serving players and former Soccer Star of the Year award winners Clement Matawu and Evans Chikwaikwai have vowed to continue with their careers and feel they still have something to offer.

The duo now in their mid-30s are turning out for Chicken Inn and Mutare City Rovers respectively.

Matawu, the former Motor Action midfielder who also saw his career taking him to Poland, believes he still has a few years in the game and is not looking back at the moment. The Bindura-born midfielder said he will not retire anytime soon.

"I am still in the game and I am even enjoying expressing myself now than before. Experience is the best teacher and I have seen a lot, so I can't say I am looking forward to call it a day now.

"I am ready for the challenge for the next two or three seasons to come and I am happy that my coaches Joey Antipas and Prince Matore allow me to express myself on the pitch.

"Soccer is a sport with a short lifespan but I am lucky that I have been in the game for over a decade now which I attribute to hard work and self-discipline. I am even looking up to next season which I believe we are going to do well as Chicken Inn," said Matawu, the 2006 Soccer Star of the Year Award winner.

The same sentiments were also echoed by 2008 Soccer Star of the Year Award winner Chikwaikwai who, unfortunately, saw his team being relegated after only one season in the top-flight.

The former Njube Sundowns striker said he is looking forward to play until 40.

"As long as my legs carry me I can play competitively. I have not had challenges in terms of fitness, so I think I can still go another milestone. There is nothing which can stop me. It was unfortunate that we faced the chop but my wish is to find another club in the top-flight.

"I enjoy the game and being the top goalscorer for my club this season says a lot," added Chikwaikwai.