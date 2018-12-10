Zimbabwe: Kudos for Police

Governemnt has applauded the Zimbabwe Republic Police for its immense contribution in fostering a peaceful and crime-free environment countrywide under the New Dispensation. The kudos come hard on the heels of recent comments by Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga that Government had put in place several legal instruments to bring sanity to the economy and that the Zimbabwe Republic Police should play a pivotal role in bringing to book all offenders caught on the wrong side of the law.

He challenged police officers to maintain law and order in the country by bringing all the perpetrators of crime to book.

Speaking at the commissioning of F14 type houses for staff at ZRP High School last week, Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Melusi Matshiya said the event had come at a time when the country was facing a number of challenges, chief among the liquidity constraints.

"Indeed, these transient difficulties have strengthened your (ZRP) resolve to forge ahead in securing resources for the various sections of the organisation," he said.

He said the houses commissioned on Tuesday, will go a long way in alleviating the accommodation challenges that confronted their teachers as they discharged their duties.

"I would like to extol the Commissioner-General of Police whose industrious efforts together with his team have culminated in the fruition of this project.

"Commissioner-General Matanga, your indomitable will for entrenching policing excellence as well as the education of our future generation is speaking for itself in many of your fruitful endeavours. The ministry and indeed the Government greatly values your immense contributions in fostering a peaceful and crime-free society," Mr Matshiya said.

He, however, said it was common knowledge that in the country, the ZRP High School was always at the forefront of providing quality education and takes the lead to try new initiatives while at the same time upholding its fine tradition.

Mr Matshiya said the ministry will assist by building two more F14 type houses at the school.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the school will build 20 F14 type houses to alleviate accommodation shortages for the teachers.

"However, today's ceremony of unveiling a staff housing unit is a bold gesture which seeks to acknowledge and celebrate the important role played by teachers. Welfare of teachers is closely related to pupil performance," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the mere look at Zimbabwe today as Africa's most literate nation must always challenge them to find ways of further improving their education system.

The event was attended by senior police officers and Government officials.