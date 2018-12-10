10 December 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Makes Private Visit to Mozambique

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, travelled last Saturday to Maputo for a private visit of some days to Mozambique, reads a note issued by the President's Civil Office.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, the Head of State was bid farewell by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, and other government officials and state personalities.

The latest official visit made by President João Lourenço was last November 22-24 to Portugal.

During that official visit to the mentioned European country, the Angolan delegation signed several new agreements with the Portuguese authorities aimed at the strengthening of the bilateral relations.

Angola

Angolan Injustice - the Case of the 'Kidnapped' Pastor

The reported kidnap of an elderly pastor belonging to the Church of Seventh Day Adventists in Angola made for… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.