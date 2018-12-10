Angola: Head of State Makes Private Visit to Mozambique

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, travelled last Saturday to Maputo for a private visit of some days to Mozambique, reads a note issued by the President's Civil Office.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, the Head of State was bid farewell by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, and other government officials and state personalities.

The latest official visit made by President João Lourenço was last November 22-24 to Portugal.

During that official visit to the mentioned European country, the Angolan delegation signed several new agreements with the Portuguese authorities aimed at the strengthening of the bilateral relations.