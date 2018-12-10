9 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Biker, 22, Killed After Crashing Into Tree

A 22-year-old biker has died after hitting a tree in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng on Sunday.

"ER24 paramedics were on the scene ... only to discover that the rider, who had sustained numerous injuries, showed no signs of life ... he was unfortunately declared dead on arrival," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said.

The South African Police Services were on the scene investigating the circumstances behind Sunday's crash.

According to bystanders, the biker, who is believed to have lost control of his bike, was allegedly not wearing his helmet at the time of the incident, reported EWN.

In September, News24 reported that a driver was killed and another man was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the R716 in Vaal Marina, Gauteng.

"They found the driver of the vehicle still entrapped. Unfortunately, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen told News24.

South Africa

