Somalia: Parliament in Crisis As Speaker & Deputy Speaker Clash Over Farmaajo Impeachment Motion

First and Second Deputy Speakers of the Somalia Upper House have termed the filed impeachment motion against President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo as "unconstitutional".

Speaking at a press conference at the Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu Deputy Speakers Abdiweli Mudey and Mahad Salad said the country had no constitutional court to facilitate the legalities of an impeachment against the head of state.

Mudey refered to Article 92 of the provisional constitution which says "the constitutional court shall preside over any motion dismissing the president to see whether it has legal grounds. Then, the president may be dismissed by 2/3 majority of the total members of the two Houses".

The Speaker Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman had earlier officially received and acknowledged the filed motion from 92 Mps.

The Mps want President Farmaajo fired for "violating" the constitution by sigining "secret agreements" with Ethiopia and Eritrea, extraditing ONLF Commander Abdirahman Muse Qalbi Dhagah, interfering in regional politics and unprocedural military appointments.