Liberia: PUL Welcomes Gongloe's Election

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) says it welcomes the election of human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe as President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA).

Recently, members of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) elected Cllr. Gongloe as President of that legal luminary body.

PUL President Charles Coffey said Cllr. Gongloe's election is an important step toward free speech and freedom of the press.

Mr. Coffey said the LNBA President has the experience in leading the bar to a new and professional level, owing to his long standing advocacy for human rights and free expression.

"I strongly believe that he will drive the bar in the right direction that when legal issues arise from the media it will be handled professionally with Cllr. Gongloe being the President of the bar," he said.

According to him, Cllr. Gongloe's election will have a fair picture and appreciation of the role of the media, the association and the justice system of the country that everybody can forge ahead for the common good of the country.

Coffey said "it is a boost for the PUL for someone who has been advocating for free speech to be elected as President of the Liberia National Bar Association; the union welcomes the decision and lauds him for his ascendency."

The PUL president maintained that it is important that Cllr. Gongloe's election be celebrated by every member of the Liberian media for his advocacy in favor of freedom of expression and freedom of the press being enjoyed today.