Liberia: Police Arrest Sierra Leonean National for 'Impersonating As Investor, Money Laundering'

Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) are investigating a Sierra Leonean national identified as James Lamin Kargbo, 41, for attempted theft, money laundering, fraud and impersonating as an investor to build roads in Liberia.

LNP spokesman Moses Carter informed reporters on Friday, December 7 that, while in his act, suspect Karbo used a dubious company named, MEGA Strategic Partner Limited.

Carter made the disclosure at a news conference in Monrovia at the LNP Headquarters on Capitol Hill, and said "suspect Kargbo along with an accomplice (not named) have been in conversation via electronic media as well as appearing in person in Liberia with false impression that they provide grant to the country for its road construction."

Suspect Kargbo meanwhile would inform prospective investors that he has been giving grants to other African nations, including Egypt and Sierra Leone for their road construction.

However, according to Carter, while the discussion was going on Kargbo and his collaborator "criminally got access to Liberia's swift code containing the country's account number at the Federal Reserve."

He said Kargbo and his accomplice requested for a transfer of US$32 million from Liberia's reserve account to be credited to their own account but said the money was never transferred until they were arrested.

In a related development, Carter disclosed the arrest of eight persons in connection to the December 3 violent protest in Caldwell Township in demand of power supply.

Police arrested the eight persons on multiple charges, ranging from the riot, making threatening statements, obstruction of free movement of peaceful citizens, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and forwarded them to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution.

Carter then warned community residents to shun violence or face the full weight of the law, "because police feel that such violent activities to seek redress infringe on the rights of others, who are entitled to unhindered freedom of movement as guaranteed in Article 13 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.