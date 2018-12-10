Tanzania: TBS Advise Manufacturers On Quality Standards

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has encouraged manufacturers to enhance the quality of goods that meet international standards in order to penetrate and compete in the regional and international markets.

TBS acting Director of Quality Management Mr Nickonia Mwabuka made the remarks during the industrial exhibitions that reached its climax yesterday at the Julius Nyerere grounds along Kilwa Road in Dar es Salaam.

"Manufacture of high quality goods can easily penetrate regional and international markets to generate more export revenue that will on one side protect their capital and also contribute to increased government revenue," he said.

He said one of the objectives of participating in the industrial exhibition was to provide basic education on quality standards to manufacturers and traders so that their products can compete in the regional and global markets.

"For the products to compete in the market, value addition and meeting quality standards are of paramount importance," he said adding that manufacturers and business people who visited TBS pavilion were advised meeting and enhancing quality standards to compete in the markets.

He added, "When the business is successful in the markets, more jobs will be created, taxes paid that would enable the government to invest and provide social services like health, education and infrastructure to its citizens."