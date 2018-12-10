Tanzania: Independence Should Go Far Beyond Slogans

ANNUAL commemorations of important historical events are among the most crucial events in history related to individuals, entities and nations. In Tanzania's regard, yesterday was one such event.

For it was on December 9, 1961 that our country shook off the yoke of British colonialism and became an independent nation.

Being colonized is most humiliating given this scenario: A group of foreigners hungering for spreading the influence of their specific country, use military and economic might to subdue the people of a country whose people were perceived to be inferior.

They then not only render the local, legal owners second class citizens, but proceeded to exploit them economically. Fortunately, some gallant Tanganyikans grabbed and waged a struggle against the colonizers.

Many of them paid the highest price for the noble mission - death during field clashes with the forces of the colonial regime.

Independence Day was thus a thrilling turning point, thanks to gallant nationalists who included founding President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

From the very outset, the immediate post-independence Nyerere-led government made it clear that whereas independence was delightful, much and hard work remained, in the form of nation building.

Considerable success has been recorded. Health and education are among sectors in which considerable success is manifest. One of the major problems we have faced, however, is the distortion of independence to imply the freedom to do whatever one wishes, even if it is, or may be disastrous.

The collapse of originally viable public institutions, grand corruption, mismanagement of natural resources, looting and nepotism, are among tendencies that have constituted a huge let-down.

Successful governments have taken steps to rectify anomalies in the social and economic sectors. For it is only when wananchi become beneficiaries of a well-managed economy and efficient social services can the concept be meaningful.

The fifth phase government led by President John Magufuli, has deservingly armed much praise by accelerating the momentum of tackling vices and conceiving home-grown solutions.

That momentum is manifested by aspects like increased government revenue collection, a considerable part of which had previously been pocketed by crooks.

The momentum must be sustained to render the concept of Uhuru relevant, as we embark on the fifty-eighth year of Uhuru. That way, the commemorations would be very delightful.