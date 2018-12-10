Malawi: Chinese Govt to Construct State-of-the-Art Health Centre in Blantyre

Zomba — The People's Republic of China has promised to construct a state-of-the-art health facility in Blantyre's North East Constituency, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

The Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyang, revealed the development when he visited the area Saturday to appreciate what the Chinese Medical team is doing to serve people's lives in the area.

He said he was aware of what challenges Malawians are facing in the health sector, hence the need to construct the health centre to ease some of the challenges.

Hongyang noted that Blantyre North East Constituency has a lot of people who need better access to health facilities at all costs.

He said the Government of China, in collaboration with Malawi Government, has deployed doctors from relevant departments from most famous hospitals in Shannxi Province to ensure Malawi benefits from the Chinese expertise.

"Before starting their mission, the doctors have to receive a half- year training that includes knowledge about medical assistance and English skills for better communication with Malawians," explained Hongyang.

The Chinese Envoy further said that this year marks the 10th anniversary for Chinese medical teams to contribute to the health sector and that since October, this year (2018), China has dispatched six medical teams to Malawi, adding to 101 team members that came earlier.

"We also provide training to local doctors in their spare time and carry out neurological rehabilitation treatment to kids who suffered from cerebral malaria," he explained.

The medical assistance from China, on the long term, focuses on assisting Malawi with capacity building of human resource in medical development.

Hongyang further revealed that the Chinese Government will establish a treatment centre in Malawi for provision of quality medical services for the Malawian people and that the country will continue working hand in hand with Ministry of Health and Population Services through some of the country's major hospitals.

Speaking in a separate interview, team leader for the Chinese Medical team, Doctor Fan Jiangbo who is a gynecologist specialist, said the team was dedicated and would offer quality professional medical services to Malawians.

Jiangbo encouraged Malawians to take advantage of the visiting medical doctors to have access to health experts and reduce the spread of malaria among other diseases in the country.

Speaking at Kadidi Health Centre where the Chinese medical team offers medical services, Member of Parliament of the area, Cecilia Chazama who is also Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, commended the Chinese Government for the timely assistance.

She said people in the area were grateful for the Chinese assistance rendered to them at Kadidi Health Centre.

"We are so grateful with the Chinese assistance in bringing tangible medical benefits to the people of my constituency, they receive high quality medical assistance," said Chazama.

She then thanked the People's Republic of China for assuring the area to construct a state-of-the-art health facility, saying it would go a long way in easing Malawi Government's spending on rentals of the building currently in use in the area (Kadidi).

Chinese Government has brought medical teams to Malawi since establishment of bilateral relations with Malawi in 2008 with 16 members to both Kamuzu Central Hospital and Mzuzu Central Hospital.