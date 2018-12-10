Kenya: Unpaid Migne Threatens to Quit - What They Said

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has not been paid his salary for the past three months.

The Frenchman - who turned 46 last month - has threatened through a notice due on December 19, to walk out on the Stars job.

The Sports ministry is mandated to pay the national team coach according to the Sports Act 2013 section 12 (b) that established the National Sports Fund to among other functions.

"Financially support sports persons and sports organizations and any other payment required with proceeds of any sports lottery, taxes levied under the betting, lotteries and gaming Act," the article states.

Sports ministry, which has occasionally decried lack of funds, will be entitled to 55% from the newly established Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund that's yet to operationalise.

The fund houses proceeds paid from the 15% taxed on Betting, Lotteries and Gaming companies.

About Sh15 billion reportedly lies at the Treasury since the act came into force January this year.

Already the board to manage the much awaited fund has been constituted with former Vice President Moody Awori, 91, and Athletics Kenya boss Jackson Tuwei being part of it.

Football fans however have taken to social media to express their concerns over Migne's situation even with the Sports Fund set to operationalise.

"It's definitely not what we want to hear especially now that the team has worked hard to qualify for the Afcon after 15 years but it's inevitable because our FKF still rely on government to pay his salary. The federation should work hard to ensure financial independence as a long term plan so that they can execute their functions more effectively," football enthusiast Boniface Osano said.

Ugandan Cephas Tendereza tweeted: "If all other two previous coaches Bobby Williamson and Adel Amrouche are yet to be paid their arrears what about Migne? Sad to say the least with politicians singing all over the media praising Harambee Stars."

"Turns out that Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne hasn't been paid in three months and we expect miracles in Afcon 2019?" asked Collins Ogutu on Twitter. "We have qualified for Afcon but Migne is crying... he threatens to resign, meanwhile, the DP is yet to honour his 50m pledge," Moses Kiarie tweeted.

"Harambee Stars planning to camp in France yet they have not paid Coach Sebastian Migne for three months," another fan identified as Benjah wa Nyenjeri added.

Leon Kenta posted on KPL Chat Facebook group, "these are the sideshows we've to avoid at whatever cost if we want Kenyan football to see the light of the day."