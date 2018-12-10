South Africa: SA to Partake in IATF

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies is due to attend the Inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), which gets underway in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.

A delegation of over 40 South African businesses will participate in the IAFT.

"The IATF will provide a platform to promote trade, investment, exchange of market information and opportunities among countries in the continent. Furthermore, this platform has been set up as one that will facilitate the speedy conclusion of business deals between buyers and sellers, as well as investors," said Davies.

The IATF, said Davies, is one of the most important trade gatherings on the continent that is aimed at driving intra-Africa trade, in line with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"South African companies can utilise the platform for business-to-business exchanges and development of business opportunities as well as an opportunity to create linkages between South Africa and countries in the rest of the continent," said the Minister.

Davies said the trade fair is an excellent opportunity to position South Africa to grow its export volumes, especially into the rest of the continent and to promote the export of goods and services.

It is anticipated that the IATF, which will run over seven days, will host at least 1 000 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond, with more than 70 000 visitors generating in excess of $70 billion in trade deals.

Meanwhile, Davies is also scheduled to attend the 7th Meeting of African Union Ministers of Trade (AMOT) in Cairo Wednesday.

The fair will conclude on Monday.