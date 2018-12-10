Nigeria: Senator Ahmed Aruwa Dies, Buried in Kaduna

Kaduna — Former Kaduna Central Senator Ahmed Muhammed Aruwa who died at the early hours of Sunday was buried at Unguwar Sarki Cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Hundred of people attended the funeral prayer at Sultan Bello Mosque located at Unguwar Sarki GRA Kaduna which was performed by Dr Ahmed Gumi.

The state Governor Malam Nasir El'rufai, Former Kaduna State and Presidential Aspirant in PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Kaduna State Governor, Alhaji Ramalan Yero , Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate Isa Ashiru and Social Democratic Party Governorship candidate Haruna Sa'eed were among the digniteries that attended the burial.

Dr Gumi who performed the prayer on the remain of the later senator described the deceased as a good man and prayed to Allah to forgives his soul and grant him jannatul firdausi.

"It's important for Muslims to always fear Allah in what ever we do, May Allah forgives the senator and other Muslims that returned to Allah before him, " he said.

Late Senator Aruwa died around 4:30 am at a private hospital in Barnawa Kaduna State.

Aruwa was elected Senator for Kaduna Central constituency of Kaduna State in 1999 at the start of the Nigerian fourth republic, on the All Peoples Party (APP) platform.

Among the early mourners was the Deputy Senate Leader Bala Ibn Na'Allah who described late Aruwa as a humble and courageous person "who worked tirelessly in the Senate chamber and outside to defend the interest of not only his constituents but the entire country in various capacities".

Also, Dr. Eze Cosmos Eze in his tribute said Aruwa as the owner and proprietor of the Ranchers Bees club managed by Alex Dominiquez, an Argentine, featured northern great players such as Ali Nayaya and other great footballers that served in the national team.

"His club the ranchers bees was a torn in the flesh of others such as Abiola Babes football club of Abeokuta, Rangers international football club of Enugu, mighty jets of Jos and Kano pillars," Mr. Eze said.

Meanwhile, Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has described late Senator Mukhtar Ahmad Aruwa as a philanthropist who contributed to sports, farming and politics in the state.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the late senator assisted people in different sectors.

The statement read, "I received the news of Senator Mukhtar Ahmad Aruwa's death with sadness. Our thoughts are with his family and we pray Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdausi

"He was a senator and a philanthropist par excellence who assisted our people in different sectors. He made a significant contribution to sport in Kaduna State, especially football and polo. He established the Ranchers Bees Football Club that birthed produced many stars, like Daniel Amokachi, Tajudeen Oyekanmi, Abubakar Balarabe and some of the Babayaro brothers.

"He was also into farming where he employed many people and helped to develop several communities in our state. He was a member of Kaduna State Elders Committee and participated in several peace initiatives including the Kaduna State Peace and Reconciliation Committee of 2011.

"On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and the entire family. May Allah grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi."