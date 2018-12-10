Nigeria: Police Take Drug Abuse Campaign to Katsina Schools

Katsina — The Police Command in Katsina State has embarked on an enlightenment campaign in schools to draw the attention to the dangers of drug abuse among students.

So far, the command has visited Government College Katsina, Government Day Secondary School Kofar Sauri, Government Secondary School Yandaka and Women Teachers College, all in Katsina metropolis.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Wakili, who led the team to the various schools, described drug abuse as a disorder and self destructive.

He said drug abuse had been found to be the basis of many crimes adding that "an uncontrolled effect often leads to violence, crime and misbehaviour, hence a threat to the society at large".

He said, parents, as primary stakeholders should be vigilant by observing and monitoring their children and wards, especially the friends they associate with.

He urged government to come up with a well defined, comprehensive and realistic policy on control of drugs.

"Public education should be targeted at vulnerable segments of the society and places like schools, motor parks, NYSC camps and institutions."

He said, traditional rulers and religious leaders also have a great role to play as leaders of the society.

Wakil said the command was worried that the situation could get worse as political campaigns have started and some politicians were in the habit of buying intoxicants for the youth to commit nefarious activities.

"The laws of the country to do with drugs abuses should be reviewed to meet with international best practices. Some of our laws are obsolete and need to be reviewed."

The command he said, has embarked on raiding all black spots, flash points, brothels, cemeteries and improved on intelligence gathering and monitoring to reduce the menace across the state.

He said the command was ready to partner with individuals and groups to address the menace of drug abuse among youths.

Arewa Trust reports that drug abuse among adolescent youths is one of the most disturbing social menace in the state.

Reports said that there was an increase of drug abuse amongst married women and students of tertiary institutions.

According to police records, in the last 11 months 132 drug related cases were recorded while 207 persons arrested with 109 conviction.

Most abuse drugs in Katsina are marijuana (cannabis) vanillin syrup, valium, codeine syrup, tramdol, D5, Exol, and spirit.