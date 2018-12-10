Nigeria: Malala Urges Buhari to Allocate 6% GDP to Education

Abuja — Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Malala Yousafzai, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allocate 6 per cent of Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to education funding.

She made the call in a letter to President Buhari.education funding at both federal and state level, and implement the Child Rights Act.

The United Nations' Messenger of Peace said in a statement yesterday, that during her visits to Nigeria in July 2014 and July 2017, she met girls who were eager to complete their education.

According to her, the girls expressed their dreams and ambitions, adding that the decision by the National Economic Council (NEC) to direct state governors to declare a state of emergency in education was overdue.

"The NEC has shown great leadership by publicly recognising that it is of vital economic importance to get all of Nigeria's children in school and learning the skills that they need to thrive in the future workforce."

"When girls go to school, they become economically empowered women who would promote sustainable development and drive economic growth."It is now crucial that President Buhari works with states to deliver meaningful change through enacting states of emergencies, and also with the National Assembly to ensure that the amendment to the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act urgently receives passage and presidential assent," the statement said.

Malala further stated that this would not only guarantee that every child in Nigeria has the right to 12 years of education, but it would also improve states' access to federal UBE Commission funds.