Nigeria: Police Arrest Six for Allegedly Destroying Campaign Posters

Operatives of the Lagos State police command yesterday arrested six persons allegedly caught pulling down campaign posters of others political parties' candidates and replacing them with that of the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

The suspects are now being detained at the Ikeja police station. According to Lagos police spokesman, Chike Oti, "the Anti-crime patrol team of the state command, Ikeja Division, at about 2:30a.m. yesterday arrested six young men, namely Olagokun Odunayo, Kool-kloud Henry, Ugaju Joseph, Damilola Omidiji, Michael Kate and Banwo Olagokun, of 'Take It Back' movement, tearing posters of other political parties and replacing them with that of the African Action Congress (AAC) contrary to the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) laws that forbade advertisers from pasting posters at no other hour than day time.

"It would recalled that an agreement was reached to the effect that no political party should undertake the defacing of campaign posters of other political parties nor the destruction of their billboards, at a meeting held at the Police Officers Mess, GRA, Ikeja, on Wednesday, December 5, tagged Security and Stakeholders meeting involving chairmen of all political parties in the state and their flagbearers, chaired by the Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi.

"The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: a poster bearing the picture of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC), Sowore, brush, buckets containing gums and turn off posters of other political parties.

"The CP has directed that the suspects be charged to court on Monday for malicious damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace to serve as a deterrent to others".