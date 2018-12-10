South Africa: Shaun Bartlett Named Kazier Chiefs Assistant Coach

press release

Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Ernst Middendorp’s assistant coach with immediate effect on a two and a half year contract.

The former striker is not a stranger to Kaizer Chiefs having played for the Glamour Boys between 2006 and 2008.

During that time, Bartlett helped the club to clinch the 2006 SAA Supa 8 and 2007 Telkom Knockout.

He has an immense experience having played, among others, for Switzerland’s FC Zürich and England’s Charlton Athletic.

The former forward was part of the legendary Bafana Bafana squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has 74 caps for the South African national team, scoring 29 times.

Bartlett has also gained in recent years some valuable coaching experience, guiding Golden Arrows, as the head coach, back to the Absa Premiership in 2015. The last two seasons, he coached NFD side, the University of Pretoria.

He has assisted South African national team coach, Stuart Baxter, for the recent two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Shaun played under Middendorp at Chiefs,” commented Chairman Kaizer Motaung on Bartlett’s appointment. “We were looking for somebody with a stature at the coaching level. His technical understanding matched the profile we were looking for.

“He will bring with him a lot of international experience gained during his years playing in the US, Switzerland and England. We wish Shaun all the best in this new role at the club.”