South Africa: Nine Deaths Recorded, R350k in Fines Issued On Western Cape Roads Over Weekend

The Western Cape Traffic Department said nine deaths were recorded on the roads over the second weekend in December.

Three males and one female were killed on Saturday, while three males and two females were killed on Sunday.

Of those nine fatalities five were passengers, two were pedestrians and two were drivers, provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Sunday.

Out of a total of 1 620 vehicles that were stopped over the weekend, 934 drivers were tested for alcohol.

27 drivers busted for driving under the influence

A total of 27 of the 934 drivers were arrested for drunken driving, with the highest reading being five times over the limit at 1.26mg/1000ml.

Authorities also made arrests for false documentation, excessive speeding, fraud, overloading, and reckless and negligent driving.

A total of 230 fines to the tune of R350 600 were issued, while 268 drivers were prosecuted for speeding.

The highest recorded speed was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone in Beaufort West, as well as 117km/h in a 80km/h zone in Somerset West.

