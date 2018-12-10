South Africa: Traditional Policing Concept Launched in Eastern Cape

press release

Joint Media Statement from the office of the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service

Pretoria: The Department of Police launched the Traditional Policing Concept in Nqadu Great Place, Willowvale in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 7 December 2018. Which has been developed as a model for policing in rural traditionally led communities, as partners in the fight against crime.

The aim of the concept thereof is to build capacity and strengthen partnerships in order to have a multi-disciplinary approach to address and reduce the fear of crime by jointly identifying the root causes, specifically in communities led by traditional leaders.

Communities continue to be plagued by the abuse of drugs and alcohol, resulting in sexual offences, murders, robberies and stock theft reaching unacceptable levels, therefore, demanding the approach of traditional policing.

The launch took place on Friday, 07 December 2018 and was officiated by the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, together with the National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole and his majesty the King of AmaXhosa, King Zwelonke Siqcawu.

Stakeholders included the Provincial House of Traditional Leaders, Department of Safety and Liaison, Chairperson of the Provincial Portfolio Committee for Safety and Security, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Religious Leaders as well as the Chairperson of Eastern Cape Community Policing Board.

The National Commissioner, outlined in his overview of traditional policing concept that the police's endeavour to bring basic policing services closer to the community. He went on to explain that the concept cuts across other strategies such as the community policing strategy, rural safety strategy and the moral fibre investment strategy. The community policing strategy strives to realise the National Development Plan's vision of community based policing and the rural safety strategy speaks of the development of rural policing infrastructure while the moral fibre investment strategy aims to address the root causes of moral decay in societies where applicable.

The King of Ama-Xhosa, in rendering the vote of thanks, expressed gratitude toward the initiative by the Minister as well as police management and he pledged the support of the Kings and Chiefs in the Eastern Cape to ensure that the traditional policing concept is a success.

Minister of Police further called on communities to partner with SAPS in the fight against crime and building safer communities through integrated, developmental approach to violence and crime prevention in rural communities. To this end the "Community in Blue" concept was introduced.