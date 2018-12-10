South Africa: Dream New Zealand Pool Draw for Blitzboks

Cape Town — The Blitzboks have received a dream pool draw for the next round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Coming off a disappointing sixth-place finish in the opening round in Dubai and a third-place result on Sunday in Cape Town, the Blitzboks would've been boosted by the news that they have been drawn alongside Scotland, France and Kenya in Pool C for the January 26-27 tournament.

The Blitzboks, currently fifth in the overall standings, face Scotland (seventh), France (11th) and Kenya (14th).

Things may get a little trickier should the Blitzboks finish top of the pool - as would be expected - with a potential quarter-final against the loser of the USA v England Pool B match.

Source: Sport24