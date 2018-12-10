10 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dream New Zealand Pool Draw for Blitzboks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — The Blitzboks have received a dream pool draw for the next round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Coming off a disappointing sixth-place finish in the opening round in Dubai and a third-place result on Sunday in Cape Town, the Blitzboks would've been boosted by the news that they have been drawn alongside Scotland, France and Kenya in Pool C for the January 26-27 tournament.

The Blitzboks, currently fifth in the overall standings, face Scotland (seventh), France (11th) and Kenya (14th).

Things may get a little trickier should the Blitzboks finish top of the pool - as would be expected - with a potential quarter-final against the loser of the USA v England Pool B match.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

South African Actress Pearl Thusi to Star in First African Netflix Series

Pearl Thusi will star in Queen Sono, Netlfix's first original series from Africa, Channel24 reports. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.