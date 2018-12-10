10 December 2018

South Africa: Paramedics Robbed Again in Cape Town - for the 56th Time This Year

Two paramedics were robbed in Seawinds, near Muizenberg, making it the 56th such attack in the Cape Town area this year, the City of Cape Town's emergency services spokesperson said on Monday.

"It was upsetting. It has become something of a norm now," Robert Daniels said as he spoke about his colleagues who have endured attacks throughout the year.

Daniels said the paramedics were called to an address in Seawinds on Sunday morning, but found that the patient was already dead.

The two-man crew went back to their ambulance to fetch the documentation required to record the death. That's when the robbers pounced.

They hit one of the paramedics in the face and made off with a cellphone.

As a result, the area was declared a "red zone" for emergency medical assistance for 24 hours.

The "red zone" declaration was lifted on Monday morning.

In the meantime, the traumatised paramedics have been booked off until Wednesday.

They will be reassessed to establish if they are ready to return to work.

Paramedics were even attacked while police escorted them.

