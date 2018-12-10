South Africa: Marius Fransman's Long and Winding Road to Criminal Prosecution for Sexual Assault and Crimen Injuria

analysis

In June 2016 Daily Maverick forwarded to the NPA a series of WhatsApps former ANC Western Cape Chairperson Marius Fransman had sent to his then 20-year-old employee, Louisa Wynand, shortly before a trip to the ANC's 108th celebrations in Rustenberg. The trip turned into a nightmare for the young woman.

On Sunday 9 December 2018 the NPA informed Marius Fransman, who was suspended from the ANC for five years in 2016, that it would be charging him for sexual assault and crimen injuria which allegedly occurred en route to the ANC's 108th celebrations in Rustenberg in January 2016.

The decision to prosecute the controversial leader has taken two years. In May 2016 the NPA announced that it would not be prosecuting Fransman "due to a lack of evidence".

A month later, on 13 June 2016, Daily Maverick sent to the DPP of the Northern Cape a string of WhatsApps Fransman had sent to his accuser before their departure by road from Cape Town to Rustenberg. Fransman was travelling with two companions, Donovan Cloete and Majiet Mogamat, as well as Wynand, in a Jaguar.

The WhatsApp messages sketch portrait of a manipulative and inappropriately flirtatious communication between a married middle-aged politician...