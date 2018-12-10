Somalia: U.S. Army Kills 4 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia

tweet

The United States military said Sunday its special forces conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Saturday, killing four al-Shabab militants.

The United States Africa Command (Africom) said the collective self-defense airstrike which was carried in cooperation with the Somali government targeted al-Shabab militants in the vicinity of Basra in southern Somalia.

"The U.S. airstrike was conducted against militants after partner forces came under attack. We currently assess this airstrike killed four militants with no civilians involved," Africom said in a statement.

"Alongside our Somali and international partners, we are committed to preventing al-Shabaab from taking advantage of safe havens from which they can build capacity and attack the people of Somalia," said Africom.

"The desired end state in East Africa is one in which terrorist organizations cannot destabilize Somalia and its neighboring states, nor threaten the interests of the U.S. and its international allies in the region," according to Africom.