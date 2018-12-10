South Africa: ATM Blasts - Two Men Sentenced to 24 Years for Dealing in Explosives

The Burgersfort Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced two men, who were caught in possession of explosives meant for ATM blasts and cash-in-transit heists, to 24 years behind bars.

"It is hoped that the sentences will send a strong message that those who are involved in the illegal supply of explosives will go to jail for a very long time," Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement on Monday.

Trevor Vhonani Mathava (35) and William Kwebityala Majwede (40) were arrested on February 27, 2014 and charged with dealing in illegal explosives, following a Hawks sting operation.

The Hawks pounced after receiving information about people who were selling explosives in the platinum-rich Burgersfort area.

"Several explosive components, including shock tube assemblies, detonators and explosive gels, were seized during the operation.

"The explosives were meant for criminal gangs to blast ATMs and cash-in-transit vehicles," Maluleka explained.

The men were each out on R5 000 bail during the trial.

The Hawks have welcomed the conviction.

Source: News24