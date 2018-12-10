South Africa: He Called Me the K-Word, Made Fun of My Size - Controversial Pastor Mboro

Photo: Prophet Mboro/Facebook

Prophet Mboro speaks on his Facebook live (screenshot).

Cape Town — Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng was allegedly racially abused by a white car-tracking company employee. The employee told Mboro that he's a "black shortie" and "k****r, the pastor posted on his Facebook page.

In a Facebook live video, Pastor Mboro told his followers that he's determined to see the employee from a car tracking company behind bars.

Mboro said the incident happened at a filling station in Johannesburg over a parking space when the man blocked the self-styled prophet in with his car.

"I told him, 'look, man, don't start a war, I'll call for back-up for people to come and march for me to get out of here."

"He said 'No, you're Mboro, you can pray. Why don't you pray your way out? Pray for the car to be moved. Look at you how small you are, do you see how big I am? What can you do to me? I can shoot you, I can kill you, ka**ir Mboro'. I was threatened today and the guy was big. They've got guns and all that."

Mboro said it was time for black people to stand up against the racism they experienced from "our white brothers".

"I've just opened a case against trackers who are racist. If my car is stolen, how will a white tracker help me? I had to call the sector manager of this area of the police and then the police came and I have opened a case."

Mboro says he was intimidated and urged "all our people ... to never allow a black man, black woman or a black child to be terrorised".

In the Facebook video, Mboro said the man who insulted him was arrested by police.