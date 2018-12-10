10 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of Red Sea Affirms State Reform

Port Sudan — The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Al-Hadi Mohammad Ali has affirmed his government's keenness and concern over the State Reform Program, pledging to implement the outcome of the National Dialogue and the improvement of the living condition of the citizens.

The Wali who was addressing the State's Legislative Council, Monday, has reviewed the performance indicators of the government during the past period and the future features of performance in health, education, water, electricity and tourism fields.

