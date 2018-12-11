Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Safe After Dais Collapses During Wasafi Show

Bongo maestro Diamond Platnumz was on Saturday uninjured after a dais collapsed during a performance in Sumbawanga, a town located in western Tanzania.

Diamond, who was leading Wasafi Records artistes in a performance at the Wasafi Festival, had taken to the stage to perform the hit song 'Zilipendwa'.

Shortly after he had started singing, fellow musicians Mbosso and Rayvanny joined in and hyped he crowd by jumping up and down the wooden stage.

A wood panel collapsed and Diamond tumbled below the stage followed shortly by Rayvanny.

Mbosso took a while to notice the happenings on stage, and even after he saw his colleagues below the stage, he continued singing as the security personnel came to Diamond and Rayvanny's rescue.

After the rescue, Rayvanny went straight back into performing while a shaken Diamond took a few steps back before gathering courage to rejoin them.

The performance was cut shortly thereafter without the song ending.

Wasafi Festival edition in Sumbawanga was e cancelled on Friday night after heavy rains destroyed the sound system.

Diamond took to Instagram to comment on the incident writing, "Mchezo usiuchezee."