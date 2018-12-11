Mozambique: Minister Admits Persistence of Corruption

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 10 Dec - The Mozambican Minister of State Administration, Carmelita Namashalua, has admitted the persistence of corruption, particularly in the areas of public works and the supply of goods and services to the state.

Speaking in the northern city of Nampula on Sunday, at a ceremony to mark International Anti-Corruption Day, held every year on 9 December, she said that other serious problems were "favouritism, nepotism, illicit charges for admitting people to jobs in the public administration, and falsification of licences".

Namashalua also attacked corruption in land tenure, noting that dishonest municipal officials sell titles (known as DUATs) to the same plot of land to three or more people.

"As a government, we recognise that we need to do much more to reduce the opportunities for corruption, and the impunity of those who commit corrupt acts", she said, "because we want to build a public administration of integrity, opposed to corruption, and guided by results".

Namashalua praised the work done by civil society organisations, communities, businesses and individual citizens to promote public integrity. "In the name of the government, I would like to express our total openness to initiatives with this purpose, and we will grant all possible support to such initiatives", she said.

The Minister appealed to media professionals, artists, sportspeople and religious leaders "to make full use of your mobilising power, and involve yourselves in campaigns to fight against corruption".

Nanamshalua also announced that since 2015, the government has removed from its wage sheets 29,689 supposed workers of the public administration who have not provided "proof of life".

Every year, all people on the public administration payroll must appear in person at a specified office to prove that they really exist. Those who fail to do so will stop receiving their wages.

The 29,689 "ghost workers" removed from the payroll may have died, may have left the state apparatus, or may never have been entitled to receive state wages in the first place.

Namashalua said that the current, updated number of employees in the public administration is 334,386.