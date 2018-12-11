Rwanda: Four FDLR Militiamen Killed in Rubavu - RDF

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Spokesperson Lt Col Innocent Munyengango has confirmed that suspected elements of the DR Congo-based FDLR militia attacked Rubavu District Sunday night but were repulsed.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) militia comprises remnants of the Genocidal regime's army and militia who committed the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi before fleeing to neighboring DR Congo.

Munyengango said the attack happened at night in Cyamabuye village, in Busasamana Sector.

He said: "It happened Sunday night. The attack was carried out by people we suspect to be FDLR who attacked from Congo. They attacked our post in Cyamabuye. Fortunately they found our forces ready and were repulsed. They lost four of their members in the process, and a Kalashnikov rifle."

Unfortunately, he added, a Rwandan civilian was injured in the process but was quickly taken to hospital.

"Our message to the public is that our forces are ever ready to guarantee their security and this attack should be no cause for worry. People should go about their daily chores without any fear."