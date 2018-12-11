Mozambique: Inflation Remained Low in November

Maputo — Inflation in Mozambique in November was just 0.27 per cent, according to the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE), compiled from the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira),

Inflation from January through to the end of November was 3.14 per cent, and inflation over the past year (1 December 2017 to 30 November 2018) was 4.27 per cent.

There were some price rises in November, notably for tomatoes (8.5 per cent), coconut (7.3 per cent), rice (1.4 per cent), fresh fish (1.9 per cent), and women's shirts and blouses (6.2 per cent).

Compensating for these rises, however, were falls in the prices of cooking oil (down by 1.9 per cent), eggs (3.9 per cent), cassava flour (8.6 per cent), fresh prawns (9.9 per cent), and dried fish (0.5 per cent).

Looking at the trends since January, the INE concludes that the areas with the highest price rises have been urban passenger transport, fuel (petrol and diesel), charcoal, restaurant meals and second hand cars.

The breakdown of inflation by city shows that in November, Nampula had the highest inflation (0.62 per cent), followed by Beira (0.52 percent). Inflation in Maputo was negligible, at 0.01 per cent.