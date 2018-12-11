Tanzania: More Than Sh24 Trillion At Stake Due to Tax Petitions - TRA

Dar es Salaam — More than 24.1 trillion is at stake due to appeals filed at the tax tribunals and court of appeal, revealed Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Charles Kichere.

Speaking on Monday, December 10, 2018 Mr Kichere said a total of 76 petitions have been filed so far.

"There are 50 petitions worth Sh21.5 trillion and 26 cases worth Sh2.6 trillion and $10 million in the tax appeals tribunal and court of appeal respectively" he said.

According to him there are many challenges facing taxpayers in appealing and review system which makes most of the cases prolonged and complicated, despite having a good trend in hearing tax objections in those courts.

"TRA is working to minimize prolonged systems so that they can be short and favorable to tax payers" he said adding that TRA working to reduce those.