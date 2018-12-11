Zimbabwe: Manicaland Endorses ED for 2023 Elections

Zanu — PF Manicaland Province has joined other provinces in endorsing President Mnangagwa as the candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections as the ruling party prepares for its annual conference being held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South.

The party announced its decision at the inter-district meeting held in Mutare on Saturday which was attended by the national political commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje.

Manicaland provincial secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera, when announcing the resolution, also took the opportunity to thank President Mnangagwa for leading a smooth transition into the Second Republic.

"Manicaland hereby congratulates his Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa for successfully leading the party in the peaceful transition of Zimbabwe from First Republic into the Second Republic with his vision to reach middle income status by 2030," he said.

"The province of Manicaland pledges total loyalty and hard work in making this vision a reality. It recognises that the realisation of the dream requires a clear and certain trajectory and in pursuance of this the province wholeheartedly support the resolution Cde Mnangagwa be the party's candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections so that the roots for the Vision 2030 tree blossom and bear fruits."

Speaking at the same event, Cde Rugeje said the ruling party is set to commit the whole of next year for restructuring.

He warned party members against creating parallel structures saying the National Election Committee would be responsible for making any changes.

"An independent commission is expected to form structures from cell level. No one is allowed to set up any structure and the commissariat will come and set up those party structures," he said.

Cde Rugeje emphasised the need for unity, saying it is imperative.

He said those in party leadership should exercise servant leadership and always remain in contact with the grassroots.

"What always destroys our party is rumour mongering. We now beginning to see factionalism and conspiracies. We want that to come to an end. Some are now riding on name dropping and this has resulted in people disrespecting party leadership," he said.

Cde Rugeje urged party members to shun corruption saying there would be no sacred cows as arrests would be made to anyone.

He said those suspected to be involved in criminal activities would be arrested and taken to court.

Cde Rugeje also urged party members to embrace the devolution process which he said was now a reality.

"The 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra applies not only to people outside the country, but also talks about you and me. The issue of devolution is no longer a dream, it is now a reality," he said.

Cde Rugeje appealed to the war veterans to participate in economic activities saying he expects them to assume the role of torch-bearers.

"Wat veterans, you are the torch-bearers and I am appealing to you to show direction and show party supporters direction in which the country is going. War veterans should also participate in economic activities," he said.