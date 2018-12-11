Zimbabwe: Irish Coach Visits Zimbabwe

VISITING Irish Football Association coach Allan Nickson Nickson believes this country has very good players who only need to know how to take their natural talent and transfer it into the game. Nickson is back in the country but this time on a five-day coaching clinic for BN Academy players.

The coaching clinic is aimed at nurturing young players and also to equip the academy coaches with latest training tactics.

The training session will feature several age-groups from Under-5 to Under-19, with Under 5-14 being first group training in the morning whilst 15 -19 to conduct their sessions in the afternoon.

BN Academy's programme also aims at educating young players on saving habits as football is a very short career and that a player needs to be disciplined from a young age. Saving habits also help players to safeguard their future beyond their playing careers.

"This is not my first visit to Zimbabwe I have visited many times before working for ZIFA this time it's worth a private organisation.

"We really need to help the coaches to progress history and able to learn about what a coach is and how to coach young people. "Young people have changed in the past five years the way they learn, think and how they access communication so I want to encourage coaches how to think by them", he said. He also said that he is going to work directly with coaches to empower children.