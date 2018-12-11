Southern Africa: SADC Parly Hails Zim Polls

The 44th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum has adopted a motion highly commending the manner in which Zimbabwe organised and conducted its 2018 harmonised elections that took place in July this year.

The preliminary statement by the SADC PF Election Observation Mission which comprised a pre-election technical assessment mission which was in Zimbabwe from July 14-26 2018 and the main Short-Term Observation Mission which covered the period July 26 to August 2, 2018.

The mission was composed of Members of Parliament from five SADC PF national parliaments, namely: Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

This was the fifth SADC PF Election Observation Mission to be deployed in Zimbabwe with similar missions having been deployed during the 2000, 2002, and 2013 general elections, as well as the 2013 Constitutional Referendum.